Maryam likely to return on 22nd

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz is likely to return to Pakistan on January 22.
According to media reports, the senior leadership of the party decided on Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s return to the political fray while her father, Nawaz Sharif, has given her essential tasks related to the PMLN mobilisation.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be visiting Punjab and meeting senior leaders. It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz underwent throat surgery in Switzerland. She travelled to Geneva from London where she stayed with her father and brothers.
ISLAMABAD: A local court in the federal capital Monday sent journalist Shahid Aslam, suspected of leaking tax data of...
LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Asim Hafeez on Monday directed quarters concerned to provide an explanation by...
ISLAMABAD: Amid the possibility of granting approval by the federal cabinet for provision of 100 per cent executive...
ISLAMABAD: France will provide a €120 million soft loan for the 128-Megawatt Keyal Khuwar hydropower...
FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s textile exports are expected to improve with $500 million worth of export orders received...
ISLAMABAD: Despite having majority otherwise, the government in the Senate Monday faced defeat when a bill seeking to...
Comments