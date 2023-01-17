Maryam likely to return on 22nd

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz is likely to return to Pakistan on January 22.

According to media reports, the senior leadership of the party decided on Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s return to the political fray while her father, Nawaz Sharif, has given her essential tasks related to the PMLN mobilisation.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be visiting Punjab and meeting senior leaders. It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz underwent throat surgery in Switzerland. She travelled to Geneva from London where she stayed with her father and brothers.