RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday suspended PTI chief Imran Khan, senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and party secretary general Asad Umar’s bailable arrest warrants issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The warrants were suspended by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan hearing the PTI leaders’ plea against the arrest warrants. The warrants were issued by ECP’s four-member bench, last week, and were challenged by the PTI leaders today.Even though the court suspended the warrants, it directed the ECP to carry on with its contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders.

During the hearing, the court remarked “PTI seeks relief from the judiciary but targets them in the media”. “Targeting the judiciary in the media is contempt of court. If Fawad Chaudhry targets the courts in the media again the contempt of court proceedings will be launched,” warned the court.

Justice Khan remarked that Fawad during an interview with an international channel laid the blame for corruption on the media. He also told the PTI leader’s lawyer that the court was granting him relief right now but he should tell his client not to lay all the blame on the courts.

“Enough is enough, the court will no longer show restraint,” remarked Justice Khan.