LHC suspends ECP's arrest warrants for Imran Khan, aides

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Secretary General Asad Umar and Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry.

The former prime minister and federal ministers had moved LHC Rawalpindi Bench against the warrants issued by the ECP earlier in the day in a contempt case against the trio.

The bailable warrants were sent out by ECP's four-member bench, headed by Nisar Durrani, last week.



Last year in August, the ECP issued a contempt notice to the PTI leaders for insulting the commission and its chief during various public meetings, press conferences, and several interviews.

According to the notice, these PTI politicians face the charges of passing unparliamentary, intemperate, and contemptuous remarks against ECP.

While rejecting the PTI leaders' pleas for exemption, the bench directed them today to appear before it on the next hearing scheduled on January 17.

The commission had reserved the verdict on their pleas on January 3, after receiving the Supreme Court's nod to continue its contempt proceedings against the former premier and his aides.

'ECP's warrants, insult to high court's order'

Fawad announced to challenge the warrants in the high court and file a contempt plea against ECP, right after the ECP's decision.

"ECP's decision to issue arrest warrants is an insult to high court's decision," said Fawad. He said the case was scheduled for January 17 and the verdict was announced today (January 16) in violation of the rules.

The PTI leader alleged that it was a "biased" decision.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had also allowed the electoral body to proceed with contempt proceedings against Khan, Umar and Fawad.

All three PTI leaders did not appear in the last hearing of the case.

Advocate Ali Bukhari, the counsel for PTI leaders, said Fawad’s mother was seriously ill and he was with her in a hospital in Lahore and Imran Khan's doctors had advised him against travelling.

Asad Umar’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor said that the PTI secretary general was to attend the hearing but he could not make it to the federal capital.

Imran, Fawad, and Umar were issued contempt notices by the ECP, in August last year, for insulting the commission and its chief, Sikander Sultan Raja, in various public meetings, press conferences and interviews.