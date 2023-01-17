IHC seeks assistance in missing person case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought assistance from respondents in a petition seeking the recovery of a missing citizen.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by petitioner Muhammad Saad ur Rehman seeking recovery of his brother Habib ur Rehman. The representatives of Defence Ministry and the Commission of Inquiry in Enforced Disappearance (CoIED) appeared before the court.
The court asked whether the production order of August 30, 2022, was implemented or not. The registrar CoIED informed the court that the mandate of his department was to just issue the production order.
