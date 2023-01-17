Career counselling a sacred profession, says Syed Abidi

LAHORE: Acclaimed career counsellor and senior educationist Syed Abidi has called upon foreign education consultants to offer counselling services in a highly professional manner following the principles of transparency and sincerity and ethical values. “Counselling is not just a commercial business but a sacred profession with great responsibilities and requires passion to really excel in the field,” Syed Abidi further said while addressing hundreds of education consultants and career counsellors who had gathered to attend an annual conference organised by the Association of Foreign Education and Immigration Consultants (AFEIC) Pakistan at a local hotel here, the other day. A recipient of the coveted national civil award, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Syed Abidi, while stressing the need of developing SOPs and a Code of Conduct for education and immigration consultants further said that these both were different streams and required different expertise. “Do not play number-game or target a short-term benefit rather strive for quality service,” he advised the participants. Syed Abidi also identified the opportunities British Council is currently offering for education counsellors and career counsellors and encouraged the participants to engage with British Council’s training hub.