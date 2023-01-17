Four-day anti-polio campaign launched in Haripur

HARIPUR: Four-day polio vaccination campaign was launched across the district here on Monday.The drive, which is to continue till January 20, would be carried out by 902 teams amid tight security, said District Health Officer Dr Munawar Afridi while briefing the media.
He said the teams would be on the move in all 45 union councils of the district, administering polio vaccine, coupled with vitamin A drops this time around. He said the purpose of administering vitamin A drops was to strengthen the immune system among children. He urged the residents of Haripur to extend their maximum cooperation to the polio teams for the sole purpose of eradication of poliovirus.
