China Study Centre opens at UET

LAHORE:China Study Centre, funded by Higher Education Commission (HEC), was inaugurated at University of Engineering and Technology (UET), here on Monday.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar along with Director China Study Centre Prof Dr Shahid Rafique inaugurated the centre. The China Study Centre is established as a mini think tank to promote academic and research linkages among the Chinese and Pakistani universities. The primary function of this centre is to drive collaborative activities to enhance understanding of the Chinese system, culture and economic miracle.