From conferences to courage

Seldom does the world come across predicaments so immense that they call upon the very essence and cohesion of humanity to step in. Tumultuous and testing, 2022 was nothing short of devastating for over 30 million Pakistanis.

The gloom left by the torrential rains reflected precisely the scene inside the millions of hearts that had to navigate through unmitigated loss, disease and death. As per Unicef, an estimated four million children are still living near contaminated and dangerous flood waters, risking their health and lives while 10 million girls and boys are still in need of lifesaving support. The epoch of misfortune is not yet over.

For our youngest foreign minister andcChairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the past year was one of meeting milestones, achievements and persevering through tribulations. Putting on a brave face for a people that are finding it hard to hold their heads high as they fight a war with water, is a trial if there ever was one.

Throughout his ministerial endeavors, a theme that remained a pivotal concern in the young FM’s talks was the plight faced by the people of his country. Last August, our Foreign Office actively collaborated with the United Nations for the launch of the UN Flash Appeal as part of the ‘2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP)” under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto. This appeal garnered international attention, with the US, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait among others stepping up to help the calamity-struck nation.

It was as a result of this initiative that the World Bank pledged $370 million along with technical assistance with bodies such as the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Red Cross Society of China, Red Crescent societies of Qatar, Kuwait and the UAE following suit and offering further aid. During the event, organizations such as the EU, ADB and WHO announced financial and medical assistance, including shelter, food and medicines.

A detail that often goes unnoticed in the unabashed criticism of the current government is how UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, arguably one of the most influential figures on the planet, fought Pakistan’s case internationally. It was not without FM Bilawal’s invitation and persistence that Pakistan earned such a face to come to its aid. In his visit to the flood-ridden country, Guterres stated that he had never seen a ‘climate carnage on this scale’, having witnessed an area thrice the size of his native country, Portugal submerged in water.

The foreign minister accompanied the UNSG to flood-affected Mohenjodaro in an effort to highlight the extent of the suffering of the people. The significance of this visit cannot be encompassed into a mere list of bullet points, for not only did the Pakistani people earn attention, they earned respect. During his visit, Guterres was able to directly interact with the victims and first responders, all while witnessing their unwavering determination to emerge from the water.

During his visit to the Wilson Center last September, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the need for climate-resilient infrastructure. This was done so by proposing the idea of Pakistan being a ‘test case’ for the world, a term that compelled the international community to pay attention to the submerged country and its inhabitants. The alarming undertones of the term were what beckoned fellow stakeholders to take action, as it may be Pakistan bearing the brunt for the rest of the world today, but nature might opt for someone else to fill its shoes tomorrow.

Resultantly, the success of the Resilient Pakistan conference in Geneva and raising over 10 billion dollars is not just the accumulation of a day’s worth of work. It is sleepless nights and impassioned speeches coupled with genuine concern for the people and their well-being that have resulted in a resounding victory for a country that had been previously thought to be isolated globally.

Launching a joint flash appeal in collaboration with the UN, canceling foreign tours to stay among the food victims, highlighting the impeding impact of climate change on international platforms are a few of the many efforts made by our top diplomat. We, as a nation, may find it difficult to reward a virtue, but finding it in us to regard it is the least we can do for those who are willing to do so much for us.

The writer is an intern with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad.