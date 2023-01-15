Parvez Elahi, aides discuss caretaker CM’s name. Twitter

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday chaired a meeting at the CM’s Office in which legal and constitutional aspects following the advice on the dissolution of Punjab Assembly were reviewed. The name of caretaker chief minister was also discussed.

The CM said he duly honoured the promise made to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan. “We welcomed the call of Imran Khan and will continue to support him in the future,” he said, adding that he performed his duties according to the law and Constitution. He said the caretaker setup would be constituted according to the Constitution and with due consultations after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, Provincial Ministers Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Rawn, MPA Yousaf Badozai, Akbar Khan and Secretary Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Lak attended the meeting.