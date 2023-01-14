Punjab Assembly dissolved as governor refrains from signing summary

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi speaks on the floor of the provincial assembly in Lahore on January 12, 2023. — Twitter/@ChParvezElahi

Following Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman’s decision to refrain from signing the summary sent by Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Punjab Assembly was dissolved on Saturday, Geo News reported citing sources.



CM Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution on Thursday, and as per the constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor's decision.

“I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly," the governor announced on Twitter.

Rehman added that he would rather let the constitution and law take their own course. “Doing so will not hamper any legal process as the constitution clearly provides a way forward,” he wrote.

Elahi will continue to serve as chief minister of the province until caretaker government is appointed.



