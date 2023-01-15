PTI workers protest outside woman MPA’s house

RAWALPINDI. The angry supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday staged a protest in front of the party’s disgruntled Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Momina Waheed, who refused to give a vote of confidence to Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

The PTI supporters burnt the pictures of Waheed and chanted slogans against her.

Recently, PTI lawmaker Momina Waheed announced that she would not give a vote of confidence to Pervaiz Elahi. In a statement, she said the die-hard supporters of the PTI were disheartened as CM Elahi was announcing development projects only for Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin.

She also claimed that some more MPAs would not support Punjab chief minster in the upcoming trust vote.

The angry PTI protesters pelted stones at the house of Momina Waheed, termed her a traitor and also threw Lotas. A contingent of police officials was present but did not interfere.

The PTI protesters, in their speeches, said the people had recognised the faces of those lawmakers who had switched their loyalties for money.