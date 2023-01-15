Record Rs273b uplift budget utilised in five months: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the Punjab government has set a record to utilise development budget worth Rs273 billion in a short span of five months.

The CM was chairing the 9th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM office here on Saturday. He said the Punjab government has set a record to utilise development budget worth rupees 273 billion in a short span of five months.

Rupees 273billion were being utilised under the Annual Development Programme till January 12, 2023, he said and appreciated Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Chairman P&D Wasif Khursheed and his team on behalf of the Punjab Cabinet. He directed Chief Secretary and Chairman P&D to complete the under completion development projects within the stipulated period of time, adding that continuity of ongoing development programmes should continue. The CM said that Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should not let the pace of work get affected on the ongoing development programmes.

The public money is being spent on public welfare projects and their well-being. The judiciary has given its verdict in favour of the completion of ongoing projects, he said.

The Punjab Cabinet accorded a formal approval to grant 21 thousand metric tonnes of wheat to Balochistan.

The CM underscored that the Punjab government is providing wheat to their Balochistan brothers by sacrificing its share in order to promote provincial harmony.

Our intentions are noble and right from the outset and Allah Almighty has always granted positive fruits owing to keeping pure intentions. We have tried to the utmost to provide maximum relief to the common man. We are moving forward by taking along the thinking of Imran Khan. Imran Khan is our Quaid and an honest leader, the CM said and thanked the Cabinet, Punjab Assembly, police, administration and the media team.

The Punjab Cabinet granted a conditional approval to accord Mianwali the status of a division and the Mianwali division will comprise district Mianwali and district Bhakkar. Mianwali will formally be granted the status of a division after the completion of delimitation process of union councils. A conditional approval was granted to make Multan Khurd a tehsil of Talagang. A conditional approval was granted to accord a district status to Jampur along with granting conditional approval to make Dajjal and Muhammad Pur as new tehsils of Jampur during the meeting.

The Cabinet paid rich tributes to the efforts and services of late MNA Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari for making Jampur a district. After the completion of delimitation work of the union councils, Jampur will be granted the formal status of a district along with granting Dajjal, Muhammad Pur and Multan Khurd the formal status of a tehsil. Approval was granted to link 36 km long road from Mianwali to DaudKhel with the CPEC interchange.

Approval was granted to link 33 km long Lakki Thamey Wali road with the CPEC interchange. An approval was granted to pardon the sentence of minority prisoners on completing their religious education.

A principle approval was granted to pardon the sentence of prisoners on completing Tevta courses. An approval was given for the recruitment of approved 2500/ Jail Wardens. Approval was granted to extend contract of the staff members of Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorder along with Prevention and Research Institute. Approval was granted for the issuance of funds to transfer official residences in GOR on solar energy. Approval was also given for the issuance of funds to transfer THe Lahore High Court building on solar energy. Approval was granted on the decision to install a lift for the petitioners and elderly lawyers in LHC. Approval was granted to establish new court rooms in Faisalabad. Approval was given to grant 100 percent Special Allowance for the officers and staff members of Prosecution department and Directorate General Public Relations.

Approval was granted for the recruitment of Assistant Food Controller, Food Inspector Food Supervisors in the Food department. Approval was given for grant in aid for the Supreme Court Bar Association, and for Sheikupura, Talagang and other Bar Associations. Approval was granted to appoint Managing director of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. Approval was granted to formulate rules and regulations for the appointment of Vice Chancellor of Pir Mehar Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and for the Research Committee.

The CM thanked the Cabinet members on the establishment of Khatamun Nabiyeen University. The Punjab Cabinet paid glowing tributes to CM Pervaiz Elahi on account of rendering services for public welfare.

The Cabinet members lauded CM Pervaiz Elahi for continuously standing with Imran Khan like a solid rock. Special prayer was offered for the integrity and stability of the country and nation.

Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal and senior officials attended the meeting. Ministers Raja Basharat, Murad Ras, Latif Nazar, Dr Afzal and others attended the meeting via video link.

During the exemplary tenure of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, American State California became a ‘Sister Province’. Owing to the personal efforts of the CM, an agreement took place to declare Punjab and American State California a "Sister Province."

A signing ceremony of "Sister State Relationship" between Punjab and California was held in California. Chairman Planning & Development Board Wasif Khursheed represented the Punjab government.

Pakistan's Ambassador in America Masood Khan, Head of Appropriations Committee of California Legislative Assembly Chris R Holden, American officials and prominent personalities participated in the ceremony. An MoU between Punjab and California will come into effect till 2026.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz while welcoming the agreement stated that declaring Punjab and California a "Sister State" ushers a significant progress, adding that the agreement will enhance economic, trade and business relationships between Punjab and California. The Chief Minister apprised that bilateral trade and investment will increase between Punjab and American State California, adding bilateral relations in education, health, information technology, environment and cultural sectors will be promoted.

The Chief Minister highlighted that this agreement will further strengthen bilateral relationship between Punjab and California, adding bilateral trade will enhance between Punjab and California by developing a "Sister State Relationship."

The Chief Minister said that educational, environmental and cultural contacts will be promoted between the two Sister States, adding that economic, social and cultural relations will enhance among the masses of the two Sister States. The Chief Minister underscored that the MoU will enable to ascertain matters of mutual interest and public-private partnership between Punjab and California will increase.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Jhangi police check-post in the area of Wahova.

Chief Minister paid tributes to the sacrifice of martyred Mazhar Abbas incharge police check-post and citizen Abdul Basit. Chief Minister took notice of the sorrowful incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard. Chief Minister directed to bring the miscreant elements in the stern grip of law found responsible for committing a terrorist attack on the police check-post at the earliest. Chief Minister directed that all essential resources should be utilised to bring the accused in the court of law. Chief Minister directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured police personnel M Ramzan. Chief Minister paid homage to the sacrifice of the martyrs and stated that all our sympathies rest with the families of the martyrs.

Chief Minister vowed to stand with the bereaved families in the hour of grief and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the martyrs.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi condemned terrorists attack on the Peshawar police station and paid tributes to the great sacrifice of martyred DSP Sardar Hussain along with police personnel Irshad and Jahanzeb.

Chief Minister while expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the families of the martyrs stated that all our sympathies are with the heirs of the martyred. Chief Minister lauded that the martyred DSP and other personnel by sacrificing their precious lives failed nefarious designs of the terrorists.

Chief Minister acknowledged that the martyrs sacrificed their precious lives during performing their duties. Chief Minister paid homage to the great sacrifices laid down by the martyrs and stated that immortal sacrifices of the martyrs will not be wasted.