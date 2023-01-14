ANP leader blames Imran for crises

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Niazi was bent on getting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies dissolved to pave the way for the next elections so that he could again become the prime minister.

He was talking to reporters at Shama Chowk in Nowshera after the ANP workers staged a protest against the rising inflation and flour crisis in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“Imran has been doing all this to become prime minister again as he has nothing to do with the development of the country,” he went on to add.

Mian Iftikhar said that Pakistan had plunged into a host of crises since the day Imran Khan was brought to power. He said though the establishment was saying it was neutral, the time would tell whether this was true or otherwise.

However, he hoped the establishment would play its role in accordance with the law of the land.

The ANP leader said whichever political party won the next general election should be allowed to form the government.

The ANP leader said that after the dissolution of Punjab Assembly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would also be dissolved. “All the parties, including the ANP are ready to take part in elections,” he said, adding the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held in 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies.

However, Mian Iftikhar said that the country was facing numerous challenges, including terrorism. “All political elements should join hands to pull the country out of crises instead of raising petty issues and point-scoring,” he added.