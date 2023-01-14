Girl dies, 10 injured in accident

MANSEHRA: A minor girl was killed and 10 persons sustained injuries when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in Gulozbanada area of Lower Kohistan on Friday.
The bus was on its way to Gulozbanda area from Pattan via Karakoram Highway when the driver lost control over steering and the vehicle plunged into a gorge.
The local rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.
A 12-year-old girl, whose identity was yet to be established, was pronounced dead while 10 other injured were hospitalised.
