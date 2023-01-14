JI chief blames PDM, PTI for current crises in country

DIR: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq on Friday said that the political chaos as well as constitutional and economic crises in the country was the result of the bad governance, incompetence and corruption of both the Pakistan Democratic Government (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf governments.

Speaking at a news conference in Dir Town and addressing a protest rally at Wari against price-hike, the coalition of 11 parties was in power, but the country was still facing crises.

The JI parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inayatullah, former MNA Shibzada Tariqullah and JI district head Sahibzada Faseehullah and Malik Behram Khan were also present on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq alleged that by creating an artificial wheat crisis, people were being forced to stand in long queues from Karachi to Chitral. He said the hoarders and the mafia were making billions of rupees as profit. “Mafias are present in all the three major parties like PMLN, PPP and PTI,” he said, adding all these had created artificial crises of sugar, medicine and petrol in the past.

He said the rulers had held the judiciary hostage, destroyed institutions and ignored the 220 million populations. The court and accountability institutions could not hold accountable the corrupt rulers, so now the people should hold accountable these cruel landlords and corrupt capitalists with the power of their vote in the coming election,” he added.

The JI chief criticized the Sindh government’s bid to postpone the local body elections in Karachi, Hyderabad and said that the PPP and MQM were afraid of their defeat. “People of Karachi will never vote for extortionists and make the JI successful,” he said, adding that the PPP repeatedly postponed the local body elections due to the fear of the masses’ revenge. He praised the Election Commission’s decision to support the constitution and democracy and hold elections on January 15 and paid tribute to it in strong words.

While discussing the situation of Balochistan, Sirajul Haq said that despite having vast mineral reserves and coastline, the governments had kept the people of the province marginalised and cheated them. He said the sit-in for the rights of Gwadar was going on for the last 65 days but instead of negotiating with the protesters, the government adopted the path of violence and stubbornness.

He said that the residents of Gwadar were protesting peacefully for their legitimate right which is their constitutional and democratic right. “We strongly condemn the cases and arrests against the protesters of “Gwadar Ko Haq Du Tehreek,” he said and demanded the government to immediately release all the arrested protesters.