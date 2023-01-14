‘Islam teaches tolerance, peace’

Rawalpindi : Islam is a religion of universalism, tolerance, peace, and reconciliation. Islam teaches that life is sacred and that the believer has a duty to uphold truth and justice. Social justice is the core principle of Islam.

Islam emphasises on peace in communication with all Muslims and non-Muslims in a society, and encourages its adherents to avoid conflict and violence.

This was stated by the prominent religious and spiritual leader of the Islamic world, Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman, custodian of Eidgah shrine, while addressing a gathering, says a press release.Islam teaches us culture of peace and tolerance in society, said Peer Naqib ur Rehman.