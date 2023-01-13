Decision on NAB amendments case as per law: SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial on Thursday observed that the court would look into its limits while dealing with the NAB amendments case.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard a petition filed by former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, challenging the amendments made by the coalition government to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

Continuing his arguments, Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for the federal government, submitted that the court would have to deal with the case being within the limits of law.

Justice Bandial observed that the court would have to look into its limits. Justice Ahsen observed that the court could intervene when something illegal was being done.

Makhdoom, citing some articles by American scholars and jurists, submitted that the court had to examine matters in the limits of law, adding that matters were not decided on someone’s likes or dislikes. “If someone crosses the red light, the court can look into it,” he said and added that if something illegal was done, the burden was on the petitioner to establish it before the court. He said it was the prerogative of the legislature to legislate.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until January 17.