Terror needs common response: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on an important official visit to the UAE but spent a busy day at the Foreign Office on Thursday. Instead, it was Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar who represented the ministry in the UAE.

Bilawal telephoned Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi. “I condemned the terrorist attack on his Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday. Both people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are victims of terrorism. We must do all we can to defeat this menace,” the foreign minister tweeted.

The Foreign Office later added, “Condemning the terrorist act in the strongest possible terms, the foreign minister underscored that terrorism posed a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan and required a collective response. Reaffirming complete solidarity with the Afghan people in countering this menace, the foreign minister underlined Pakistan’s commitment to work with Afghanistan towards promoting regional peace and stability.”

At least five people were killed and 40 wounded in what was the first mass casualty of 2023.

However, the Foreign Office did not say whether Bilawal had raised the issue of an attack on Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affaires who still has not returned to Kabul as Pakistan remains unconvinced about the security provided to its diplomats.

Also, the FO statement made no mention whether the foreign minister had taken the opportunity to raise the issue of TTP based in Afghanistan and carrying out terrorist attacks on Pakistan.

Separately, the foreign minister met with ambassadors of the United States, China and the United Kingdom. There have been several meetings between Bilawal and US Ambassador Donald Blome, leading to a high in bilateral relations. “I thanked the United States for the $ 100 million pledged at the Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva on Monday, and its continued resolve in support of our long-term rehabilitation. I emphasised further deepening of Pakistan-United States bilateral ties, including in trade, health and security,” Bilawal tweeted.

Later, the minister thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Thank you Secretary Blinken, we have discussed visa issues at length. Allowing interview waivers for those who have already in the past held visas across all age groups is extremely helpful. This should speed up the visa process and will increase people-to-people ties.”

There were also two farewell calls, the first by Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, and later by British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner.

Meanwhile, in response to queries regarding reports in sections of the Indian media about an Indian woman being allegedly harassed by a Pakistani diplomat at Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi, the Foreign Office remarked, “We attach high importance to proper etiquette and behaviour towards all visa and consular applicants. All our diplomatic staff is under strict instructions to conduct themselves professionally. While we are looking into this case, we are surprised at its timing and the manner in which it has been raised.

There are robust mechanisms in place for redress all public grievances.

There is zero tolerance for misbehaviour and mistreatment of individuals visiting our missions.”