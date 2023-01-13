PHC expresses anger over flour crisis in KP

The Peshawar High Court building in Peshawar. The News/File

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday expressed anger over the flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the government and concerned departments to take immediate and solid measures to ensure provision of flour and bread to the people at controlled rates.

Chief Justice of the PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan wondered as to what the federal and provincial governments and concerned departments were doing as people were unable to arrange one time meal for their families after an unprecedented hike in the price of flour.

The court had taken notice of the highest-ever rates of flour the other day and directed the concerned authorities to explain their position on Thursday.

Senior officials of the concerned departments and administration appeared before the court on Thursday.

The chief justice directed all those concerned to bring down the rates of flour, bread and other items. He directed that action be taken against all those behind the flour crisis and highest-ever prices of different items.

Secretary Food Mushtaq Ahmad told the court that prices had reduced while it would further come down in coming days.

The additional deputy commissioner told the court that action had been taken against the dealers and mill owners involved in the crisis while more action was being taken.

Anger is growing in the public after the worst-ever flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces. Tens of thousands spend hours daily to get flour bags on subsidised rates that are already short in supply in the market.

Millions of people suffer daily after prices of all the food items, medicines and other commodities have increased over the past couple of years while no measures have been taken by the incumbent and previous governments and all concerned departments to bring them down.