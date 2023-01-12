HRCP worried about flour crisis

LAHORE: The recent stampedes that have left one labourer dead in Mirpurkhas and several women injured in Nawabshah, both caught in crowds desperate to buy flour, should serve as a grim wake-up call to federal and provincial governments.

The HRCP, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said: “The HRCP believes that spiralling inflation, food shortages and poor distribution mechanisms, and mass layoffs are leading steadily to a human rights crisis. An inquiry into labourer Harsingh Kohli’s death is little more than a sop.

Kohli, a father of six, was not the first casualty of the food security crisis and unless the state prioritises the equitable distribution of food at affordable prices across the country, he will not be the last.”