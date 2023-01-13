Indians praising Imran for ‘attacking’ institutions

ISLAMABAD: Indian intellectuals and observers on their social media forums are appreciating and encouraging PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his onslaught against Pakistan's institutions.

Various Indian tv channels are airing programmes on regular basis where the activities of Imran and his PTI are projected as that of the most popular leader of his country. A retired Indian Army officer, Major Gaurav Ariya through a tweet appealed his fellow countrymen to contribute money for Imran Khan's ampaign against his rival institutes.

Well-placed diplomatic sources confided with The News that the activities and ambitions of Imran are monitored and discussed at the highest echelons in India where the strategy is drawn to provide support to the PTI leader.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s animosity towards Pakistan is an open secret. In one of his public speech that went viral he was seen boosting of 'crushing' Pakistan’s pride. He claimed that it was he who has forced Pakistan’s leadership to move across the world with begging bowel. Indian Major (retd) Gaurav Ariya who claims to be a defence analyst had throughout been asking that India wasn’t required to do anything about Pakistan. Imran has been destroying Pakistan Army in a fashion that India couldn’t do even in a century. While tagging a tweet of PTI stalwart and its former federal minister Dr. Shireen Mazari, the Indian analyst said “some Pakistanis will humiliate their country on the global platform, just for petty political point scoring at home. India, Israel, USA together cannot inflict the kind of damage on Pakistan that the Pakistanis do regularly. All wounds are self-inflicted.”

To prove the point, Shireen Mazari who attached a picture of Geneva donors conference where the Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPMs) namely Syed Tariq Fatemi and Syed Fahad Hussain were sitting and tweeted: “Pathetic attendance and it is in one of the small meeting rooms of the UN in Geneva because this is where side meetings are normally held and not the main session of major conferences. Even in this small venue, the attendance only seems to be of Pakistan officials..”