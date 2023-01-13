KHA Inter-School Hockey from Jan 23

KARACHI: Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) Inter School Hockey Championship will be played from January 23-31, a KHA spokesman announced here on Thursday.
Those who wish to participate in the championship can get an entry form from KHA Sports Complex or Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium. The deadline is January 16, he said.
He added that the KHA Inter School Championship will be played at KHA Sports Complex Gulshan e Iqbal. The final of the tournament is scheduled on January 31.
Shabi Abbas will be tournament director while Imtiazul Hassan and Muzammil Hussain will be the assistant tournament directors. Gulfaraz Ahmed Khan will be the Organising Secretary while Faisal Ismail will be the Umpires’ Manager. Asad Saeed, Nadeem Ahmed and Arsalan Khan will be the Technical Officials.
