32 arrested in Mardan search operation

MARDAN: Three wanted men and 29 other suspects were arrested during a combing operation in the district on Thursday.

A police spokesman said that on the directive of DPO Haroon Rasheed, the cops conducted raids in Katlang, Par Hoti, Saroshah and Rustam areas and arrested three wanted men while also recovering six pistols with bullets during the action.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested an alleged killer Salman, who had allegedly killed Noorul Amin over a land dispute in the Hoti area.