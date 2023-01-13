On-duty traffic cop beaten to death in Hyderabad

Traffic police officer Manzoor Mirani was beaten to death by a reportedly mentally unwell man while the victim was controlling traffic in the Tower Market area of Hyderabad on Thursday, SHO Mohammad Khan Baloch said.

He said that after the postmortem examination, the deceased was taken to his native Mirali Phatak area in the Mirpurkhas district for burial. The SHO said the attacker was arrested after the incident, but his identity could not be ascertained immediately as he was carrying no identity card on him.

According to the preliminary medical report, the slain official suffered a fractured backbone after being hit by a cane. Hyderabad SSP Amjad Shaikh has taken notice of the incident and termed the killing of the traffic cop regrettable. He has also ordered an investigation into the incident.