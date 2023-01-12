PTI dumps Modi’s taunts of Imran era on Shehbaz govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has shared a three-year-old clip of Narendra Modi, showing Indian prime minister allegedly taunting the Shehbaz Sharif government of begging throughout the world.

PTI Senator Azam Swati shared the clip and wrote: “The facilitators of regime change! Listen, what Modi is saying about Pakistan. If you have no sense of honour, you should be ashamed of.

“People of Pakistan, the only way to save the country is the real Azadi of Imran Khan.”

The video the senator shared was of April 21, 2019, when Imran Khan was the prime minister. Modi was addressing an election rally in Rajasthan. In their comments, netizens blasted Azam Swati, reminding him that Narendra Modi was threatening his own PTI government.