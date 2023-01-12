Sattar, Kamal likely to join MQM-P today

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Restoration Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar are likely to announce their decision of joining the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) at a press conference today (Thursday) with MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.
Sattar has already asked his party workers to reach his house at 2pm so that they can all go together to the MQM headquarters for the press conference to announce a unified Muttahida.
Sources say that workers and officer-bearers of the PSP will also visit the MQM-P headquarters in Bahadurabad where they will hold a press conferences with the MQM-P leaders to announce merger or some form of alliance.
