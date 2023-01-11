Shehbaz meets Nawaz in Geneva; Punjab situation discussed

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Quaid Nawaz Sharif (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/APP

GENEVA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Geneva.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the party matters and political situation was discussed at length. Certain important decisions were approved to activate the party. Maryam will be given free hand in connection with decisions about the party. She will reach Pakistan by the end of this month.

Sources told Online that the meeting between the Sharif brothers was held at a dinner. Shehbaz inquired after Maryam and congratulated her for becoming the senior vice president of the PMLN.

Shehbaz Sharif took Nawaz Sharif into confidence on his meetings with international leaders and positive response of international conference.

Both also exchanged views on the Punjab situation.

Sources said Nawaz Sharif issued necessary directives for an improvement in political and economic situation in the country.