Two Karachi teenage girls found in Lahore likely to return home today

Karachi: Two teenage girls who were safely recovered in Lahore on Monday, days after they had gone missing from the Korangi area of Karachi and were feared to have been kidnapped, are likely to be brought back home today by their parents and a police team.

The police team had found 13-year-old Kinza and 14-year-old Naila wandering about at the Lahore railway station and taken them into protective custody for their safe return home.

Police said the girls had been in contact with another girl, who is yet to be identified. They said someone had called them to Lahore under the pretext of taking them to South Korea to help them meet the members of South Korean music bands, including the one called BTS. The teenagers were said to be obsessed with the Korean bands.

“Thank God, the girls are found safe,” said Kinza’s grandfather. “The girls were found after the hectic efforts of police.” The news of the disappearance of the girls had spread fear, people said and added that there was a need to keep an eye on children.

Family of street crime victim protests

A man who was injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid breathed his last on Tuesday. The deceased’s family staged a protest against the incident and blocked the Super Highway for vehicular traffic. Noor Rehman was injured on Monday by robbers and he succumbed to the gunshot wounds during treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Due to the protest, a massive traffic jam was observed on both tracks of the Super Highway. After being assured of the quick arrest of the suspects, the protesters dispersed peacefully. Separately, the funeral prayer of another street crime victim, Abdul Razzaq, was attended by a large number of relatives and residents of Bilawal Shah Noorani Goth.

The man was present at a general store in Sachhal’s Bilawal Shah Noorani Goth when robbers came and looted the store. In the CCTV footage of the incident, it can be seen that Razzaq tried to catch the fleeing robbers. At this, one of the robbers opened fire on him before the suspects escaped the scene.