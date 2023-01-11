Fida Hussain wins wheelchair tennis title

KARACHI: Fida Hussain won the wheelchair tennis title at 11th Essa Lab national tennis championships at Modern Club here on Tuesday.

In the final of the said category, Fida defeated Imran Siddiqui 6-3 to claim the title.

Meanwhile, Noor-e-Mustafa blanked Zia Dost 6-0, 6-0 and M Ali beat Mustafa Tariq 6-2, 6-1 in the pre-quarters of men’s singles.

In the second round of under-18 singles, Raahim Veqar thrashed Nasir Asif 6-0, 6-0.

In the second round of under-16 singles, Dhuraf Das beat Ruhab Faisal 6-4, 6-0.

In the second round of under-14 singles, Mikaeel Ali beat Laraib Shamsi 4-0, 4-1 and Dhuraf Das thrashed Samer Kabeer 4-0, 4-0.

In the first round of under-12 singles, Rahim Faisal beat Ayan Essa 4-0, 4-1, Syed Abdullah defeated Samir Danish 4-0, 4-1, and Mustafa Naveed beat Hamza Khan 4-1, 4-1.

In the first round of 45 plus doubles, Razi Nawab and Abdul Saeed beat Amir Mumtaz and Syed Qutub 8-4.

Shoaib Anis and Sher Ahmed thrashed Zia Dost and Kabeer Khan 8-0.

In the first round of 55 plus doubles, Zafar Hasan and Javed Iqbal won against Shahid Aziz and Akbar Ali 8-7.