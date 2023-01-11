Weird scheduling

I find it difficult to understand why all of the matches between Pakistan and New Zealand are being played on weekdays. This not only exacerbates the traffic problems created by the necessary security arrangements but also lowers match attendance. Does the PCB enjoy watching their team play in virtually empty stadiums?
Kh Tajammul Hussain
Karachi
