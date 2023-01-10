Misuse of powers: Zulfi Bukhari appears before NAB

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Zulfi Bukhari appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Monday in the case of misuse of powers related to the land of Al-Qadir University.

According to NAB, the investigation team of the NAB questioned Zulfi Bukhari for three hours and handed over the questioner to him. While talking to the media after his appearance before the NAB, Zulfi Bukhari said there is no link between NCA and university. “I have been given a questionnaire and will answer it within few days,” he said. Bukhari said he has been called as a witness not as an accused. “If the law has been violated then tell where the law was violated as donation could be made under the law,” he said. He said that Al-Qadir University has been built, there are 200 students studying there.

In a reply to audio leaks, Zulfi Bukhari said politics be so low as there are only two or three institutions, which have audios. “The politics of the country so low that how the mother and son relation to give a twist copy past and edit of the conversation,” he said.

Zulfi Bukhari questioned that who is recording the prime minister’s secure line and he will file a case against the audio leaks under the Telegraph Act 1985 and the Secret Act hopefully this week as these audios have been doctored, tempered and edited. “I will offer the court in my petition for forensic from world’s top companies,” he said. He said the team is working to find out who leaked the audio, who leaked the audio first.

Zulfi Bokhari said that Bushra Bibi used to call him son, that audio was not leaked. He said Imran Khan is reality of Pakistan politics and no one could oust him from the country’s politics.