Inspection of hospitals to continue to improve treatment: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over an important meeting in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education to review the measures regarding the monitoring of government hospitals.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that inspections will be conducted regularly to ensure better treatment of patients in all government hospitals of Punjab. Punjab Healthcare Commission has been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring government teaching hospitals across the province. Punjab Healthcare Commission presented the inspection report of Jinnah Hospital and Institute of Mental Health during the meeting.

According to the report, the management of Jinnah Hospital and Institute of Mental Health have been directed to implement the guidelines to ensure better treatment and cure of patients.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the inspection of government hospitals will continue. The Punjab Health Care Commission will make every effort to remove the deficiencies in the inspection report.

Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said that we will try to improve the condition of government hospitals in collaboration with the Punjab Healthcare Commission. All MSs should try to improve the system of government hospitals according to the SOPs.

New monitoring system introduced in LGH: A new monitoring system has been introduced to further improve the efficiency and presence of staff in the Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital.

Principal PGMI Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while inspecting the Emergency Ward on Monday said that the Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) and Nursing Supervisor of three shifts will ensure the attendance of all the staff, visits to emergency and each department of the hospital and sign the attendance register by writing their remarks. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar, on this occasion, inquired about the behaviour and management of the medical staff from the patients and their attendants. He further directed to send inspection video clip on WhatsApp on daily basis.

Prof Al-Fareed said that MS, AMS (Admin) and AMS and Focal Person Emergency should visit the COD at least twice a day. He further highlighted that DMS of each shift will be responsible for providing all available medical facilities to the patients without delay during their duty and will report to the MS.

He said that no effort will be spared to make the environment of the hospital patient-friendly. The principal made it clear to the MS and the Nursing Superintendent that if any staff member leaves their duty without giving charge to the second shift, departmental action would be taken against the absent employees as per the law.

He asked the sanitation staff and security guards to perform their duties with utmost diligence. There will be no compromise on the standard of cleanliness. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that system of punishment and reward has been implemented in LGH under which those who perform better will be encouraged as much as possible.