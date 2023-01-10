Literary festival next month

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council, in collaboration with Pakistan Arts Council Karachi, will organise a grand ‘Pakistan Literary Festival’ at Alhamra, The Mall from February 10-12, 2023.

This decision was taken during a meeting between Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed and President of Pakistan Arts Council Karachi Ahmed Shah. Sughra Sadaf, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Osama Siddique, Sheba Alam, Daniyal Umar and Zia ul Hasan also participated in the meeting.

Razi Ahmed said that the preparations for Pakistan Literary Festival are in full swing. He said that Alhamra would continue the tradition of providing the people with an environment full of knowledge and literature. Apart from academic and literary sessions and book fairs, there will be Pakistani crafts, food stalls, music and dance performances. Ahmed Shah said that significant steps are being taken to promote and develop language, literature, culture and civilisation.

He said the festival would have sessions in Urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Balochi and other languages. Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra would pay tribute to those who have rendered various services in the field of language and literature in this festival. Apart from this, young panelists and significant literary and cultural figures from Pakistan will also be part of the festival.

The participants of the meeting agreed that all the discussions held in dozens of sessions would help improve people's attitudes and promote societal reforms.