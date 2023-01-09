Electoral campaigns gain momentum as uncertainty surrounding local govt polls clears

As it is now almost certain that the local government elections in Karachi will indeed take place on January 15 and not get deferred again, various political parties on Sunday held public meetings, marches and conventions to explain their plans for the development of Karachi and convince the voters to support them.

At a public meeting in the Bagh-e-Jinnah, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi unveiled its vision 2023-2027 for the progress and development of the metropolis titled Karachi Declaration.

The party demand that 15 per cent of the revenue collected by Karachi should be spent on it as the city contributed 95 and 55 per cent respectively to the budget for the Sindh and the Centre.

Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced the JI’s vision for Karachi during 2023-2027, which envisaged tertiary care hospitals in each district, and chest pain centres and welfare diagnostic centres in each town of the city.

To address the transportation crises in the city, the JI has planned a comprehensive mass transit system with light train, circular railway and restoration of the network of roads and underpass, apart from a fleet of thousands of buses.

The vision also addresses the chronic water crises in the city as the JI vows to complete the S-III and K-IV water supply projects. It also calls for devising a master plan for the city, catering to its needs for the next five decades.

For the trade and industry sector, the JI’s vision includes restoration of supportive infrastructure on a war footing basis, proper provision of water and sewerage facilities, and mechanism for supply of gas and electricity. It also contains reviewing the scope and mechanism for the Karachi Development Authority, Malir Development Authority and Lyari Development Authority.

The JI demands that the government place all these authorities under the city government. The vision also addresses the issue of lack of sports facilities in the city and proposes a sports complex, other facilities and talent hunt programmes in each and every district.

Rehman highlighted the rising street crime and skyrocketing lawlessness in the city and demanded that the government facilitate acquisition of arms licence and legal weapons for self-defence.

He said the JI would be establishing a dedicated cell to counter the menace of narcotics in society in general and educational institutes in particular. The cell would ensure coordination between the police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies in order to ensure punitive action against the drugs mafia.

He maintained that 21,000 youths had registered themselves in the JI’s volunteer programme. He said the JI workers and volunteers would help ensure corruption-free dealing in governmental offices that had become hub of bribery and corruption. The JI city chief demanded devolution of powers to the local government setup, end to quota system, and fresh census in Karachi.

He also demanded that the government stop recruiting public sector employees on the bases of fake domiciles. He also demanded the direct election for the city mayor and annulment of the Local Government Act 2013 as according to him, it violated the Article 140-A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The JI also presented its women charter, suggesting two dedicated universities for women in the city. The women charter also demanded secure, economical, honorable and dedicated transport facilities, and recreational centres for women and called for resolving the issue of gender-based unequal salaries. The women charter also contained a demand for dedicated health facilities for women in Karachi and establishment of UC-based committees to prevent domestic abuse.

PPP’s rally

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) held a rally from Bilawal House Chowrangi to Star Gate, which was titled ‘Karachi Sab Ke Liye’ (Karachi for everyone).

PPP leaders on the occasion expressed the hope that the party would win in every UC of the city in the local government elections. They claimed that the PPP had done a great service to Karachi and its people whenever it was granted any opportunity of public service.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the party was all set to emerge victorious from every constituency of the city.

He said the PPP was the only political party that had fielded candidates from every constituency of Karachi. He recalled that the candidates and activists of the PPP had sacrificed their lives in the past for the peace and prosperity of the city but never submitted before any tyrannical or despotic ruler.

The PPP candidates after winning the local government elections would implement several programmes for the development of the city, he added. He said the PPP’s Sindh government in the past few years had spent billions of rupees on the development of Karachi showing its firm commitment to the city.

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the president of the Karachi chapter of the party, said the next elected mayor and deputy mayor of the city would belong to the PPP.

PTI events

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a march from Quaidabad till the Pipri Football Ground to protest against the price hike and seek votes for the local government elections. The march was led by former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

After the marchers reached the Pipri Football Ground, a large public meeting was arranged and hosted by Dr Masroor Siyal, in which supporters of the party shouted slogans against the ‘imported’ government.

Sheikh said the people should protest in every area against the inflation. He added that there was acute shortage of flour in Balochistan while in Mirpurkhas a labourer died in a bid to get flour.

He said that in the coming elections, those who had robbed Malir would be defeated. He said the PPP had devastated Karachi and it would be wiped out in the next local government elections.

Meanwhile, at a women’s convention of the party, its women wing president Kanwal Shauzab said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had conveyed the idea of real freedom to the people and the idea of change was accepted by women.

She said the parties constituting the Pakistan Democratic Movement were reluctant to face the PTI’s candidates in the local bodies elections. The women of Karachi and Hyderabad would teach a bitter lesson to the ‘thugs of imported government’, she remarked. She predicted that on January 15, women would come out in large numbers to stamp the bat.