PM’s Youth Talent Hunt Women Hockey League begins

PESHAWAR: The Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt Women Hockey League got underway with a formal inauguration ceremony at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex here on Friday.

League matches have, however, been already launched from January 3. A total of five teams comprising 125 players are taking part in the league matches. These players passed through camps, which were followed by the league matches.

An 18-member team from each of the five regions - Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Hazara and Bannu - was shortlisted during the camps. The selection committee was composed of Mubashar Ahmad, Tanveer Ahmad, Qazi Najamur Rehman and Ijaz Ahmad Khan Daudzai.

At the inauguration ceremony, Momina Ilham, the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Hockey Brand Ambassador was the chief guest, who inaugurated the league.

Momina was accompanied by nominee of the Higher Education Commission Iftikhar Alam, Deputy Director of Sports and Coordinator of Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Youth Program for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mariyyah Sameen Jan, District Sports Officer Charsadda Tahsinullah Khan, Director Sports Islamia College Peshawar Ali Hoti and others.

Meanwhile, Peshawar defeated Hazara in the match. Momina Ilham scored a hat-trick in the game to secure a 3-0 victory for her team. In another match, Bannu beat Swat. Nashiman, Shazia and Kainat Nimat scored forBannu.

The Women Hockey League would continue up till January 10, 2023. Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is a unique project run under the Prime Minister’s

Youth Programme through Higher Education Commission in collaboration with universities.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University has been assigned the responsibility to organize provincial women’s hockey league in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The match between Peshawar and Mardan ended in a tie with both the teams failing to score a goal. The other match between Bannu and Hazara also ended in a draw as both the teams could not score a goal.