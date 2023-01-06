Imran a trickster, liar: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has dubbed the PTI chief Imran Khan a trickster who lies and then reneges on what he says.

“Today, people were surprised to see Imran Khan on the TV screen because he had promised to dissolve the assembly on Friday. Now tomorrow is Friday again. People were expecting him to appear on Friday and dissolve the assembly,” she said in reaction to his news conference earlier.

“When Imran Khan came on the TV on Thursday, the nation was waiting for him to announce the dissolution of the assembly. He appeared on the TV today with the same gimmickry, lies and manipulation of words, who says one thing in winter and another thing in summer.”

She said Imran Khan had governments in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan but he still considered himself to be helpless.

“Imran ruled the country for four years as prime minister and now after four years he says that he was helpless and is still helpless,” Marriyum continued.

“Imran Khan coined another narrative that there was only one person who sent his government packing and hence his talk of regime change from America had now come to one man, who sent him home. Earlier, he used to say that America had done the regime change,” she maintained.

The minister explained that today the same person was again saying that one man changed his government, changed the regime and planned to kill him.

She said Imran Khan played havoc with the country. “He is the only man who snatched bread from the poor of the country and destroyed the economy. Today, Pakistan has neither Kashmir nor the poor people of Pakistan have bread.”

Marriyum said Imran was the only man who drowned the country in debt and looted it with both hands. “He is the only man who created a storm of inflation. He is the only man who made the youth of this country unemployed, who made the women, mothers, daughters stand in queues in the month of Ramazan. Imran increased the electricity prices three times. The farmer’s life was ruined, the media was silenced, media persons were put in jail and given the message that if you speak against him, he will shoot in the stomach.”

She added: “Imran Khan broke the bones of journalists. He is the only person who instilled a culture of intolerance in the youth.” She said Imran made false promises to end corruption in 90 days and fix the economy in 100 days.