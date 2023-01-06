Martial law not a big deal: Fawad

PTI's senior leader Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference in Islamabad. — APP/ File

LAHORE: Martial law is not a big deal, said PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday, adding Article 6 proceedings should not have taken place against retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

Talking to a TV reporter, he said Musharraf was far better than these thieves as his heart throbbed for Pakistan.

He said he would not advise his party chief Imran Khan, when he regains power, to try former army chief retired Gen Qamar Bajwa under Article 6, as the civil governments are not powerful enough to undertake steps like this.