UHS board considers thesis reports

LAHORE:The 185th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here Thursday with UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

The board considered the thesis reports of Dr Amna Muneeb MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Fozia MPhil (Forensic Medicine), Zainab Yousaf MPhil (Human Genetics & Molecular Biology), Ali Raza Abdullah MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences-Molecular Pathology & Cytogenetics), Dr Sadaf Humayun Khan MPhil (Pharmacology), Dr Zain Aamir MPhil (Pharmacology), Dr Zia-ur-Rehman MD (Cardiology), Dr Zoha Rahim MD (Gastroenterology), Dr Muhammad Zahid Farooq MD (Paediatrics), Dr Nasir Iqbal MD (Paediatrics), Dr Anam Adiya MD (Paediatrics), Dr Hira Ishtiaq MD (Pulmonology), Dr Misbah Iqbal MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Muhammad Ali MS (Cardiac Surgery), Dr Muhammad Kashif MS (ENT), Dr Muhammad Khalil-ur-Rehman MS (General Surgery), Dr Humayun Israr MS (Orthopaedics), Dr Anum Asif MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Asim Raza MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Muhammad Rehan MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Muhammad Salman Saleem MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Ghulam Mohy-ud-Din MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Sulman Bajwa MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Nudrat Seemab MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Muhammad Waseem Zia MS (Paediatric Surgery), Dr Sofia Jadoon MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Humaira Hashmat MPhil (Biochemistry), Dr Amna Safdar MPhil (Biochemistry), Dr Afshan Amir Sumra MPhil (Haematology), Dr Usama Farooq MD (Cardiology), Dr Muhammad Omer MD (Paediatrics), Dr Abida Asghar MS (Obs & Gynae), Dr Muhammad Junaid MS (Orthopaedics) and Dr Asim Shahzad MS (Paediatric Surgery).

The synopses of 54 students were also considered for registration to various postgraduate courses. PIFD hosts anti-drug painting exhibition: Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) hosted a painting exhibition featuring an anti-drug awareness campaign on Thursday. The paintings created by students from various departments of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design were put on display at the exhibition.

Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design Vice Chancellor Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil inaugurated the exhibition, which was aimed at educating students, and the general public about the hazards associated with the use of drugs.

While appreciating the students, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design Vice Chancellor said that the students highlighted the very important issue in an excellent way through their artwork. She emphasised that such awareness campaigns should be held regularly, particularly for the young generation, to save precious lives and future of brilliant minds. At the end of the ceremony, the certificates were also distributed among the participants.

Meanwhile, a two-day Athleisure Shoes Design workshop conducted by PUMA, North America for the students of Department of Leather Accessories and Footwear, concluded at Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design on Thursday.