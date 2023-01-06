Three held as abducted man rescued

The District West police arrested three alleged kidnappers and rescued a man from their captivity on Thursday. Police claimed that the suspects had abducted Abid from Orangi Town’s Shah Wali Allah Nagar on Wednesday night and tortured him.

The suspects had demanded a ransom of Rs500,000 from the victim’s family over the phone and threatened to kill him if they did not pay, adding that the suspects had received two instalments of Rs50,000 each. After receiving information of the incident, the Iqbal Market police arrested the three men and rescued the victim safely. Police claimed that the suspects are habitual criminals and have already been arrested in cases of murder and other crimes. Officials identified the suspects as Danish, son of Rehmat; Iqbal, son of Noor Islam; and Khursheed Asim, son of Abdul Karim.