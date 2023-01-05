Body of dead leopard not recovered yet

Islamabad: Despite continued efforts by the government departments, the body of the leopard that died in a road accident on GT Road near Nicholson Monument has so far not been recovered.

The Islamabad Wildlife Mnagement Board (IWMB) has formally sought help from the Islamabad Police to trace the culprits who stole the body of the dead leopard. It is illegal to remove the remains of the endangered common leopard as the law states “Any wild animal found dead or dying or which has been killed or caught otherwise than in accordance with the provisions of the Ordinance or the rules, and any trophy or meat thereof shall be the property of the Federal Government.”

The details revealed that the dead body of the leopard was stolen in such a systematic way that there was no eyewitness who could be able to identify the culprits. It is now believed the culprits stole the dead body of the leopard for commercial purposes as they could sell its skin and meat in the black market.

Though there are strict laws banning the sale of skin and meat of endangered wild animals, some elements in the country are still doing this illegal business to get financial gains. There are reports that the dead body of big cats is supposedly sought after for various uses in traditional medicine and witchcraft and it is sold on the black market at some 1,500 dollars.