ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 claimed two lives during last 24 hours in the country, National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad Wednesday said adding that one person died during treatment in Sindh while another person died in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to NIH, 22 people were tested positive for the Covid-19 after 5,126 tests were conducted in the country and the positivity remained 0.43 percent. In Lahore, 417 tests were conducted where seven people were tested positive for Covid-19 and positivity remained 1.68 percent, three were tested positive in Islamabad while one person was tested positive for Covid-19 in Peshawar, officials said.

According to NIH, the XBB sub-variant is now the dominant variant of Omicrom variant in the country and almost all the cases of Covid-19 are now of the XBB sub-variant.

On the other hand, officials of Sindh Health Department said they had started testing all the passengers coming from China for the Covid-19 through PCR but so far no person had been tested positive for the viral infection.

“On the directives from Sindh health minister, we are testing all the passengers of flights coming from China for COVID-19 through PCR. So far, no person coming from China has been found positive for COVID-19.

Random testing of two percent passengers of flights from other countries is also being carried out”, an official of the Sindh health department told The News.