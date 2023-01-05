 
Thursday January 05, 2023
Islamabad

Missing girl reunited with parents

By Our crime correspondent
January 05, 2023

Islamabad : The Margalla police station reunited a missing girl with her parents, the police spokesman said.

A citizen Awais Ali submitted an application at Margalla police station that his daughter, namely Tahreen had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members. The police team used technical and human resources and succeeded to trace the missing girl and reunited with her parents.

