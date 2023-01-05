Suspect involved in 400 street crime incidents arrested

The Rangers and police in a joint intelligence-based operation arrested on Wednesday a suspect involved in more than 400 cases of street crime and robberies in the city.

Meanwhile, police arrested two suspects hours after they had allegedly killed a Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) worker during a robbery bid in the Korangi area. A police officer was also arrested for kidnapping for ransom charges in Karachi.

According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, a man, Murtaza Khaskheli, who was allegedly involved in robberies and street crime, was arrested during an intelligence-based operation in the Bengali Para area in Karachi.

The law enforcers seized a .30 bore pistol, motorcycle and mobile phone from his possession. During the investigation, the suspect reportedly admitted his involvement in more than 400 incidents of street crime and robberies in different areas of Karachi. He also confessed to stealing and snatching more than 20 motorcycles and more than 60 mobile phones during the incidents.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the accomplices of the arrested suspect who has been handed over to the police for initiation of legal proceedings.

TLP worker’s killing

The key suspects involved in the murder of a TLP worker who was gunned down late on Tuesday night in Korangi’s Bilal Colony within the limits of the Awami Colony police station were arrested within 12 hours of the incident.

A 22-year-old man, Shahid, son of Shakeel Ahmed, who was a worker of the TLP, was shot dead for putting up resistance during a mugging bid near a denim factory in the Korangi area. His killing is 2023’s first killing of a citizen in Karachi for putting up resistance during a mugging bid.

Police said the arrested suspects had robbed eight people in the Awami Colony area on Tuesday night and killed Shahid. The suspects were identified as Ali, alias Mudasir, and Asif Masih. According to police, they were arrested after an exchange of fire and Ali was arrested in an injured state. Police said the arrested suspects’ criminal record were being checked. Further investigations are under way.

Cop arrested

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police arrested a police sub-inspector for his alleged involvement in a kidnapping for ransom case.

The AVCC police said that on December 31, a 35-year-old man, Mohsin Amin, was kidnapped in the Garden area and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs2.5 million from the kidnapped man's wife.

The investigation of the case was transferred to the AVCC, which arrested the suspect who had collected the ransom money near Lasbela Chowk. The arrested sub-inspector was posted in District Central. The hostage was safely recovered from his captivity.