Project rebuild

The ignominy of being whitewashed on home soil for the first time in our history has brought untold sadness to a nation of cricket lovers. Pakistanis look to their cricket team to provide them with hope, inspiration and a reason to cheer when things get tough. However, right now our cricket team only mirrors the disappointment and disaster that has enveloped the rest of the country. To make matters worse, the statements coming from the PCB give no indication that they are cognizant of the problems with the team and have a well thought out plan to fix them.

We appear to have become a T20 team, with our players lacking the wisdom and maturity needed to succeed in Test cricket. The coaches and management seem unable to provide them with any guidance. In my opinion, we need to rebuild our cricketing system from the ground up. We need a domestic system that develops versatile and polished cricketers, who are competent in all three formats of the game.

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui

Islamabad