Wednesday January 04, 2023
National

KHAR: Six killed in roof collapse

By Our Correapondent
KHAR: Six persons, including five children were killed and as many sustained injuries when the roof of a room in a mud-thatched house collapsed in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district, local residents said on Tuesday.

