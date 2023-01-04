Non-customs paid vehicles: SC summons DG Customs Intelligence today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday summoned Director General Customs Intelligence after the counsel could not answer its questions satisfactorily in non-customs paid vehicles case.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard a case about non-customs paid vehicles. During the hearing Justice Qazi Faez Isa inquired as to whether the case in hand regarding a vehicle is in possession of Customs or it has been released.

The counsel for Customs however, expressed ignorance at which Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked as to why the officials appeared before the court unprepared. Either the vehicle is in possession of Customs or released, nobody knows”, the judge observed and asked the counsel about high official of Customs in Islamabad.

The counsel replied that DG Customs Intelligence is the highest official in the federal capital. Justice Isa asked as to how non-custom paid vehicles entered country, adding as to whether somebody brought it into pockets.

The judge questioned as to why measures were not being taken at the border. The counsel however, assured that the court’s order will be implemented in letter and spirit. At this, Justice Isa remarked that under the Constitution all the people as well as institutions in the country are bound to obey the orders of the court. Later, the court summoned the DG Customs Intelligence today (Wednesday) and adjourned further hearing.