Brazil says final farewell to ‘King’ Pele

SANTOS, Brazil: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva led the tributes Tuesday as Brazil said its final farewell to football legend Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time.

Lula, who took office Sunday in a ceremony that started with a minute’s silence for Pele, traveled to the southeastern city of Santos to pay his respects to family and friends of Pele.

Visibly moved, Lula and First Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva paused before Pele’s coffin and embraced his widow and other family members inside the Vila Belmiro stadium, home to Pele’s longtime club, Santos FC.

Tens of thousands of fans, political leaders and football dignitaries including FIFA president Gianni Infantino have filed through the stadium since the wake began Monday morning for the player known as “The King,” who died Thursday at age 82 after a battle with cancer.

“He was humble, a humility today’s players don’t have,” she told AFP.