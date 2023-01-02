Helicopter bill passed to protect Imran from NAB: Fazl

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl Rehman. — APP/ file

PESHAWAR: JUIF chief Fazlur Rehman Sunday alleged that the KP government had passed the helicopter bill to protect the PTI chief Imran Khan from the NAB cases for which the chief minister will be held accountable.

He was addressing a press conference at Mufti Mahmood Markaz here following the all parties conference (APC) called by the JUIF. The APC declared that the bad law and order, economic crisis and incidents of extortion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were due to the failure of the government.

Fazl said the rulers ‘occupying’ the province for nine years had indebted and destroyed the province. He said the provincial government and chief minister will have to consent to audit of billions of rupees.

Fazl said the BRT, Malam Jabba and Billion Tree projects should be investigated. “The provincial government should provide relief to the people by ensuring the supply of cheap flour,” he said.

Fazl said the people were well aware of the PTI’s incompetency, adding, “We have no idea that we are stuck in such a quagmire due to the wrong policies of this party.” The JUI-F chief further said Pakistan was on its way to being blacklisted by FATF but due to the efforts of the present government, it came out of the black list. He said the Centre was being attacked but they were defending it strategically.

The news circulating on the social media about the technocrat government did not come to his notice. “CPEC was a big project but it was spoiled in three and a half years by the PTI government,” Fazl said, adding that these people had killed Pakistan economically.