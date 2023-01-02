PDM to challenge KP govt’s helicopter bill in Supreme Court

PDM leaders Shehbaz Sharif (centre), Asif Ali Zardari (right) and Fazlur Rehman (left) speak during a press conference in Islamabad, on March 28, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will challenge the Aircraft, Helicopter bill passed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and now after some reluctance Governor Ghulam Ali has also given his assent to it.

The legal experts of the PDM contended that any legislation with retrospective implementation is unconstitutional and in the case of the Aircraft, Helicopter bill since it was drafted for providing protection to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his several cronies for callously using KP government’s helicopter for several years despite any legal authority and entitlement.

The sources claimed that the disputed act would be challenged through a constitutional petition to be submitted before the Supreme Court. The governor has given assent to the bill without much resistance so that law should become part of the book and the constitutional experts may challenge it in the apex court at the earliest. The bill was passed on December 13 last amid serious controversy and opposition protest. The opposition tried its best to resist the passage of the bill and staged a protest in front of speaker dice demanding further discussion in the relevant standing committee. The opposition contented that the law would allow everyone to use the aircraft, and helicopter at public expense like a cab or rickshaw. It urged the provincial government to discuss it with the law department and Advocate General.

The PTI government had tabled a legislative bill in the provincial legislature to allow the use of aircraft or helicopters by the functionaries of the government at public expenses. The piece of legislation named KP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in the House in early December. Under the act, the chief minister could hire an aircraft or helicopter from the open market or from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force or federal government for official use, at public expenses. The law validates all the official journeys and excursions, carried out and undertaken on any aircraft or helicopter of government, by the chief minister, any minister, advisor or Special Assistant to chief minister, public servant or government servant, or any of his support staff, aides, any other individual, on and from November 1, 2008 till the commencement of the law and could not be questioned for want of any deficiency of procedure or approval, as the case might be.

Similarly, the proposed legislation empowers the chief minister to allow any minister, advisor or special assistant to chief minister, public servant or government servant to utilize the facility at public expense. “Any aircraft or helicopter of government, subject to availability and with the prior approval of the chief minister to be used for private purposes on payment of charges, at the rate determined by the government from time to time,” it said further. “While using any aircraft or helicopter, the chief minister, minister, advisor or special assistant to chief minister, a public servant or government servant, can be accompanied by and fly along with his support staff, aides and all other individuals, which he would deem necessary for such air journey or excursion.”