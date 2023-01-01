BAP leaders meet Zardari, join PPP

KARACHI: A number of leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) called on former president Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House and announced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party.

A brief statement issued by the Bilawal House, however, didn’t name the BAP leaders who met with the former president. Media reports said that those who had met him included former Balochistan finance and education minister Zahoor Buledi, former Balochistan Minister Mir Asghar Rind and BAP leader Abdul Raof Rind.

According to media reports, other leaders from Balochistan who met Zardari and decided to join the PPP included Nawabzada Mir Naimatullah Zehri, Mir Saleem Khosa, Arif Jan Muhammad Husni, Agha Shakeel Ahmed Durrani, Mir Faiq Jamali, Mir Rauf Rind and others. PPP Balochstan leaders Ali Madad Jatak and Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangalzai were also present.